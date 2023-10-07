At least 15 dead, 40 injured in Afghanistan earthquake -official

KABUL, Oct 7 (Reuters) - At least 15 people were killed and 40 injured after earthquakes struck western Afghanistan on Saturday, a disaster management official told Reuters.

The figures are based on primary reports from the Zinda Jan district of Herat province, said Mullah Jan Sayeq, spokesperson for Afghanistan's ministry of disaster management.

(Reporting by Mohammad Yunus Yawar; editing by Jason Neely) ((GibranNaiyyar.Peshimam@thomsonreuters.com; +923018217003;)) Keywords: AFGHANISTAN QUAKE/CASUALTIES (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.