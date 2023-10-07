News & Insights

At least 15 dead, 40 injured in Afghanistan earthquake -official

October 07, 2023 — 06:48 am EDT

KABUL, Oct 7 (Reuters) - At least 15 people were killed and 40 injured after earthquakes struck western Afghanistan on Saturday, a disaster management official told Reuters.

The figures are based on primary reports from the Zinda Jan district of Herat province, said Mullah Jan Sayeq, spokesperson for Afghanistan's ministry of disaster management.

