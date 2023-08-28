News & Insights

World Markets

At least 14 killed in militant attack on Congo church- local official

August 28, 2023 — 01:05 pm EDT

Written by Erikas Mwisi for Reuters ->

Adds details

BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, Aug 28 (Reuters) - At least 14 people were killed in the eastern Congolese province of Ituri on Sunday, after militants attacked worshippers praying in a church, a local official and a civil society leader said on Monday.

The Cooperative for the Development of the Congo (CODECO) group, one of many militias operating in the conflict-ridden east, was behind the attack, Djugu territory administrator Ruphin Mapela and civil society leader Dieudonne Lossa told Reuters.

They said that 9 civilians, 4 assailants and a soldier were killed.

CODECO claims to defend the interests of Lendu farmers, who have long been in conflict with Hema herders.

The CODECO raids have worsened a longstanding humanitarian crisis in Ituri province, where some 3 million people are in desperate need of aid, according to a U.N. humanitarian agency.

(Reporting by Erikas Mwisi; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Sharon Singleton)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.