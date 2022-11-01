US Markets

At least 14 injured in shooting in Chicago on Halloween

At least 14 people, including two children and a teenager, were shot in a drive-by shooting in western Chicago on Halloween night on Monday, but there were no immediate reports of fatalities, police said.

The injured were in various condition, with several in critical and others non-life threatening, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said in a press briefing.

One more person was injured after being struck by a vehicle at the site of the shooting.

Citing preliminary information, Brown said one vehicle was involved in the shooting, but there were possibly two shooters.

The police did not identify the offenders or have any details of the motive, he told the briefing.

