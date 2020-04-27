At least 14 borrowers rush into US high-grade primary

By William Hoffman

NEW YORK, April 27 (IFR) - At least 14 corporate borrowers are in the US high-grade primary on Monday with new deals.

Some of the blue chip names include financials such as Charles Schwab, BlackRock, Citizens Bank NA and Citizens Financial as well as department store Kohl's.

Nationwide Mutual is back in the market after postponing its deal last week because of a failure to build adequate investor demand.

Initial price thoughts for the Nationwide 30-year bullet offering start at 325bp over Treasuries up from the starting point of 285bp over from last week.

Other issuers include Biogen, Air Products and Chemicals, Emerson Electric, Idex Corp, Diageo Capital, Georgia Pacific, Snap-on Inc and an overnight trade from Korea East-West Power.

(Reporting by William Hoffman Editing by Jack Doran)

((william.hoffman@thomsonreuters.com))

