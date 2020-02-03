At least 13 students killed in stampede in Kenya - Daily Nation

World Markets

Thirteen students were killed in a stampede at a primary school in western Kenya on Monday, the Daily Nation newspaper reported, citing western region police commander Peris Kimani.

NAIROBI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Thirteen students were killed in a stampede at a primary school in western Kenya on Monday, the Daily Nation newspaper reported, citing western region police commander Peris Kimani. At least 39 pupils "were seriously wounded" at Kakamega Primary School, the paper added. Kenya's Red Cross tweeted that it was responding to the incident. (Reporting by Humphrey Malalo; writing by Omar Mohammed; Editing by Hugh Lawson) ((omar.mohammed@thomsonreuters.com; +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: omar.mohammed.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: KENYA ACCIDENT/ (URGENT)

