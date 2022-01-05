At least 13 killed in Philadelphia house fire - media reports
Adds details from Philadelphia Fire Department
Jan 5 (Reuters) - At least 13 people were killed in an early morning fire on Wednesday in a Philadelphia row house, according to local media citing police and fire department officials.
The Philadelphia Fire Department said it would hold a news briefing on Wednesday morning near the house in the city's Fairmount neighborhood.
Firefighters fought for about 50 minutes to control the fire on the second floor of the three-story house, the department said in a statement.
(Reporting by Katharine Jackson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
