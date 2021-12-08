At least 13 killed after chopper carrying India's defence chief crashes -source

NEW DELHI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - At least 13 out of the 14 people on board a helicopter carrying Indian defence chief General Bipin Rawat that crashed in southern India on Wednesday have been killed, a government source said.

The status of the four star general, serving as India's first Chief of Defence Staff, remains unclear, the source said.

(Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Euan Rocha)

