At least 13 killed after chopper carrying India's defence chief crashes -source

At least 13 out of the 14 people on board a helicopter carrying Indian defence chief General Bipin Rawat that crashed in southern India on Wednesday have been killed, a government source said.

The status of the four star general, serving as India's first Chief of Defence Staff, remains unclear, the source said.

