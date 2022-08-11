World Markets

At least 13 civilians killed in Sierra Leone protests, say mortuary staff

Umaru Fofana Reuters
FREETOWN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - At least 13 civilians were killed in Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown, during anti-government protests on Wednesday, staff at the city's main mortuary said on Thursday.

