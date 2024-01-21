News & Insights

Companies

At least 12 dead in suspected attempt to rescue son of Mexican cartel hitman

January 21, 2024 — 06:57 pm EST

Written by Raul Cortes and Sarah Morland for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Jan 21 (Reuters) - At least 12 suspected criminals were killed on a highway near Hermosillo in the northern Mexican state of Sonora, a state official said Sunday, in what authorities called a foiled attempt to rescue the son of a cartel hitman.

Another seven escaped and some are probably wounded, the Sonora's state attorney's office said in a statement. A spokesperson confirmed to Reuters that 12 had been killed.

Two security officials were hospitalized after the crossfire but are now in stable condition, the statement added.

The office said it suspected the group, armed with assault weapons, was attempting to rescue the son of Jesus Humberto Limon, a suspected hitman working for a faction of the Sinaloa Cartel led by the sons of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

The suspected hitman's son, Carlos Humberto, had been detained minutes before for "crimes against health" in Camino del Seri, it said, without giving further details.

The attorney's office said government agents had been targeted on Saturday afternoon on a highway connecting state capital Hermosillo with Bahia de Kino on the Pacific coast, but security forces managed to repel the attack.

Security forces recovered 21 assault weapons including AR-15s and AK-47s, chargers, bulletproof vests, camouflage kit, six modern vans and a "considerable" quantity of ammunition.

This comes as the Mexican government prepares for a long-delayed court hearing on Feb. 22 over an appeal seeking to hold gunmakers responsible in a U.S. court for arms trafficked to criminal organizations across the border.

(Reporting by Raul Cortes and Sarah Morland; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.