At least 12 dead in Dominican Republic after explosion near capital - CNN

August 15, 2023 — 06:06 am EDT

Written by Natalia Siniawski and Bharat Govind Gautam for Reuters ->

Aug 15 (Reuters) - The death toll after an explosion near the Dominican Republic capital on Monday has risen to at least 12, CNN said in a news report, citing the Dominican Red Cross.

Initialvictims included a four-month-old baby and two adults, the national health service said in a statement on Monday.

Another 65 people were injured and some 55 people are missing after the explosion at a business in San Cristobal, west of the country's capital Santo Domingo, the CNN report said.

