World Markets

At least 11 die in Uganda blind school fire

Contributor
Elias Biryabarema Reuters
Published

At least eleven students died and six others were in critical condition after a fire in a school for the blind in central Uganda, police said on Tuesday.

KAMPALA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - At least eleven students died and six others were in critical condition after a fire in a school for the blind in central Uganda, police said on Tuesday.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. at the Salaama School for the Blind in Mukono, about 30 km east of the capital Kampala, and the cause is so far unknown, police said in a statement.

Deadly school blazes, which often tear through dormitories, are relatively common in Uganda and often blamed on faulty wiring, although authorities say some have been started deliberately.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Hereward Holland)

((Email:elias.biryabarema@thomsonreuters.com; Tel. +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: elias.biryabarema.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular