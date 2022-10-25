At least 11 die in Uganda blind school fire

KAMPALA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - At least eleven students died and six others were in critical condition after a fire in a school for the blind in central Uganda, police said on Tuesday.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. at the Salaama School for the Blind in Mukono, about 30 km east of the capital Kampala, and the cause is so far unknown, police said in a statement.

Deadly school blazes, which often tear through dormitories, are relatively common in Uganda and often blamed on faulty wiring, although authorities say some have been started deliberately.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Hereward Holland)

