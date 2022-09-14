At least 10 people trapped in collapsed building in Jordan

Contributor
Suleiman Al-Khalidi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MUATH FREIJ

Rescuers were searching on Wednesday for ten people under the rubble of a collapsed building in the Jordanian capital where five people were confirmed dead so far, officials said.

AMMAN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Rescuers were searching on Wednesday for ten people under the rubble of a collapsed building in the Jordanian capital where five people were confirmed dead so far, officials said.

At least 25 people were in a dilapidated residential building in Amman when it crumbled on Tuesday.

"There are at least 10 people under the rubble ... there are signs of life," said government spokesperson Faisal Shboul during a visit to the site in the Webdeh district.

Civil defence rescuers worked through the night to remove collapsed concrete roofs and lift debris in a desperate search for survivors. About a dozen people had been evacuated so far, several with serious injuries, hospital sources said.

Prime Minister Bisher al Khasawneh ordered an investigation as officials blamed the building's state of disrepair.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((suleiman.al-khalidi@thomsonreuters.com; +96279-5521407;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters