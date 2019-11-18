At least 10 new high grade bonds announced in the US primary

By William Hoffman

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (IFR) - At least 10 high grade borrowers announced new bonds in the US primary market Monday.

The surge of new issuance follows on from last week, which ended up being the second busiest of the year with over US$50bn in supply.

This week is expected to be lighter with US$20bn-US$25bn in supply estimated by syndicate desks.

Some of Monday's issuers include American tech company Intel, Colorado-based Western Union and real estate investment trust Mid-America Apartments.

(Reporting by William Hoffman)

((william.hoffman@thomsonreuters.com; 646 223 6141;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.