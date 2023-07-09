At least 10 migrants missing, one dead after boat sinks off Tunisia

TUNIS, July 9 (Reuters) - At least 10 Tunisian migrants were missing and one died after their boat sank off Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, a judicial official said on Sunday.

The coastguard rescued 11 on the boat, which set off from the coast of Zarzis, Faouzi Masmoudi, a judge in Sfax, told Reuters.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Alison Williams)

((tarek.amara@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.