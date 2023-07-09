News & Insights

At least 10 migrants missing, one dead after boat sinks off Tunisia

July 09, 2023 — 05:22 am EDT

Written by Tarek Amara for Reuters ->

TUNIS, July 9 (Reuters) - At least 10 Tunisian migrants were missing and one died after their boat sank off Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, a judicial official said on Sunday.

The coastguard rescued 11 on the boat, which set off from the coast of Zarzis, Faouzi Masmoudi, a judge in Sfax, told Reuters.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Alison Williams)

