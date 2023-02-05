At least 10 killed in Turkey earthquake, dozens trapped under rubble

ANKARA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - At least 10 people were killed in Turkey after an earthquake shook the country's south and also northern Syria, two local Turkish officials said.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said the quake struck at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) near the southern Turkish city of Kahramanmaras, while the EMSC monitoring service said the chance of a tsunami risk was being evaluated.

