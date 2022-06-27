At least 10 killed in Russian missile strike on Ukrainian shopping mall - governor

KREMENCHUK, Ukraine, June 27 (Reuters) - At least 10 people were killed in a Russian missile strike on a shopping mall in Kremenchuk in central Ukraine on Monday, regional governor Dmytro Lunin said.

Lunin, the governor of the Poltava region, told Reuters that 40 others had been wounded.

(Reporting by Simon Lewis, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

((timothy.heritage@thomsonreuters.com; +442501122; Reuters Messaging: timothy.heritage.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.