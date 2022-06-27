At least 10 killed in Russian missile strike on Ukrainian shopping mall - governor

Simon Lewis Reuters
Published
KREMENCHUK, Ukraine, June 27 (Reuters) - At least 10 people were killed in a Russian missile strike on a shopping mall in Kremenchuk in central Ukraine on Monday, regional governor Dmytro Lunin said.

Lunin, the governor of the Poltava region, told Reuters that 40 others had been wounded.

