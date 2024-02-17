At Least 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Ford Stock Is Going to $16. Is It a Buy?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock has maintained momentum since rebounding in December, and several analysts now believe it could surge given the latest developments, including strong quarterly numbers and guidance for 2024, a supplemental dividend, and a strategic shift in spending away from cash-burning electric vehicles (EV).

Why are analysts raising Ford stock's price target?

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas just raised Ford stock's price target to $16 per share from $15, representing nearly 29% upside from the stock's price around $12.40. Earlier this month, Citigroup analyst Itay Michaeli also raised Ford stock's price target to $16 per share while Bank of America analysts see the stock hitting $19 per share.

The earnings release on Feb. 6 gave analysts ample reasons to turn bullish.

Ford's Q4 revenue and earnings handily beat analysts' estimates. Ford declared a supplemental dividend of $0.18 per share above a regular dividend of $0.15 per share for the first quarter. CEO Jim Farley even called 2023 a "foundational year" for Ford at its Q4 earnings conference call. Key numbers for 2023 include:

Revenue: Up 11% to $176 billion

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) flat at $10.4 billion

Net income of $4.3 billion versus a loss of $2 billion in 2022.

For 2024, Ford projects adjusted EBIT of $10 billion to $12 billion and expects its commercial vehicle business, Ford Pro, and gas-and-hybrid vehicle division, Ford Blue, to offset losses from its EV segment. Although Ford believes EVs are "here to stay" and is developing next-generation models, it is deferring investments in EVs for now given a global slowdown.

Ford stock is a buy for 2024 and beyond

Ford's efforts to cut costs and reallocate capital from loss-making EVs to higher-margin segments reflect management's agility in the face of macro challenges. Meanwhile, it also aims to pay 40% to 50% of adjusted free cash flow in dividends. Trading at less than one-third its five-year price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio and yielding 4.8%, Ford stock looks like a solid buy now.

Should you invest $1,000 in Ford Motor Company right now?

Before you buy stock in Ford Motor Company, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ford Motor Company wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 12, 2024

Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bank of America. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.