At last, UKMBA to bring maiden bond deal

LONDON, Feb 14 (IFR) - The UK Municipal Bonds Agency Finance Company DAC has taken a step closer to making its bond market debut, announcing investor meetings starting February 18 for the long-awaited deal.

HSBC has been appointed global coordinator for the Sonia-linked five-year trade, with Bank of America and Barclays acting as joint bookrunners.

The deal has been years in the making and is the result of a number of iterations.

A UK municipal bond agency was mooted at the beginning of 2012 and finally launched in December 2014 as the Local Capital Finance Company, supported by 48 councils.

However, despite naming a chairman and vice chairman back in 2015, no bond emerged.

Friday's mandate announcement will fall short of fully testing the concept of UK local authorities clubbing together to access public bond markets.

The transaction will be guaranteed by Lancashire County Council, rated Aa3 (negative) by Moody’s, and will not fall with the agency's proportional guarantee either now or in the future.

"The issuance, which will be used to facilitate Lancashire’s capital funding agenda, will be the first bond to enter the market from the UKMBA and will serve as a 'proof of concept' for a wider pooled issuance, targeted for March/April 2020," the agency said.

"This second issuance will be the UKMBA’s first proportionally guaranteed bond, expected to be a £250m 10-year fixed rate bond."

To date, approximately 25 councils have signed up to UKMBA’s framework agreement, its basic loan document, though the UKMBA has 56 local authority shareholders.

Under a joint and proportional guarantee, a council’s liability will be proportional to its borrowing. No council or group of councils can be singled out to cover a default, while any authority without loans outstanding will also not be a guarantor.

The agency says the UK local authority sector will be provided with access to market-based borrowing rates, below rates given by the Public Works Loan Board (PWLB).

“Following the PWLB rate rise in 2019, which has priced a large number of councils out of the market, there is strong appetite from across the sector for access to the funding options the UKMBA offers," said Sir Merrick Cockell, Chairman of the UKMBA.

"The UKMBA offers flexible and highly competitive funding structures, underpinned by our robust credit process and revised guarantee structure that we believe is highly attractive to a broad range of investors."

Nordic countries have been highly successful in getting their municipalities to come together to access capital markets with the likes of Kommuninvest, Kommunalbanken, Municipality Finance and KommuneKredit all issuing bonds regularly.

(Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)

