At Last, Ethereum’s Local Top?

FXEmpire.com -
Our Previous Assessment Was Not Entirely Correct, Though Not Too Far Off
Over the last month, we have been anticipating a local top for Ethereum (ETHUS) around ideally $2150-2330, and in our previous update from two weeks ago, see here, we found by using the Elliott Wave Principle (EWP) that Ethereum’s (ETHUSD )
“… our forecast for a local around $2150+/-25 and the anticipated subsequent decline was correct. [But] we still need a daily close below $1910 to confirm this path (a pullback … to ideally around … $1770-1845).”
Fast forward, and ETHUSD did not close below $1910. Instead, Ethereum’s price exceeded the $2136 high we initially labeled as (grey) Wave-i. It then staged another rally, peaking at $2403 yesterday. Although we already showed our premium members that as long as $1910 would hold, a breakout above $2136 could target $2400 (see here) on December 1, our previous assessment was not entirely correct. But, with today’s >7% drop, the largest in one day since the October low, grey W-i most likely completed only 3.1% above the ideal target zone set forth a month ago: still not too far off. See Figure 1 below.
Figure 1. The daily resolution chart of ETH with several technical indicators
Below $2140 Suggests $1900-1800 Is Next For A Potentially Long-term Bottom
Since corrections are often complex price patterns with lots of dips and rips (A, B, and C-waves), we must see a move below $2140 (blue-dotted horizontal line) to give further confirmation the local top we anticipate is in place. Moving below $2015 (orange-dotted horizontal line) can then allow for a drop- and full confirmation- to the red-dotted horizontal line at $1910. Since ETHUSD reached higher ($2430 vs. $2136), we can also move the grey W-ii ideal target zone to $1900+/-50.
Once attained, Ethereum can launch into its “3rd of a 3rd wave” to new All-Time Highs. In the long term, the cryptocurrency must stay above the June 2022 low ($883), with a severe warning to the Bulls below the October 12 low at $1521, to allow this Bullish path to unfold.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- Crypto News Today: DOGE, Elon Musk, and Senator Elizabeth Warren
- Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis: What to Expect Ahead of US Fed Rate Decision
- Bearish Momentum: Natural Gas Faces Steep Decline, Testing Key Levels
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.