At Home (HOME) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Stock Rises

At Home Group Inc. HOME reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, the top and the bottom lines grew significantly on a year-over-year basis.



Following the announcement, shares of the company jumped 7.6% on Mar 23 in the after-hour trading session. Also, At Home is optimistic about its growth opportunities, and expanding its market share in the fragmented and growing industry of home decor.



In this regard, Lee Bird, chairman and chief executive officer of At Home, stated, “As we look forward, we have never been more confident in our ability to capture the large opportunity ahead. We are in the early innings of many exciting initiatives, and we remain focused on delivering strong and consistent results.”

Inside the Headlines

The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.08, which surpassed the consensus estimate of 69 cents by 56.5%. Moreover, earnings increased significantly from the year-ago level of 37 cents.

At Home Group Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

At Home Group Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | At Home Group Inc. Quote

During the fiscal fourth quarter, net sales of $562 million surpassed the consensus mark of $514.7 million by 9.2%. The figure also improved 41.3% from $397.7 million generated in the prior-year quarter. The upside was driven by a 30.8% improvement in comparable store sales or comps and 3.3% net increase in stores. Strong demand and persistent rollout of its strategic initiatives helped it drive comps. Also, one additional week (53rd week) had a favorable impact on sales.

Operating Highlights

Gross margin of 38.9% expanded 1,020 basis points (bps) from the year-ago figure of 28.7% backed by product margin expansion, lower occupancy costs, depreciation expenses and distribution center costs. Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses — as a percentage of net sales — increased 200 bps year over year to 20.6%. This was mainly due to increased incentive compensation and a year-over-year rise in advertising expenses.



Adjusted operating margin increased a significant 830 bps to 17.9% from the prior-year level, owing to the above-mentioned tailwinds. Adjusted EBITDA was $119.6 million compared with $61.5 million a year ago, reflecting growth of 94.4%.



At the end of the fiscal fourth quarter, the company had 219 stores in 40 states. Out of these, seven net new stores were opened since the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

Financials

As of Jan 30, 2021, At Home reported cash and cash equivalents of $125.8 million compared with $12.1 million at fiscal 2020-end. Inventories were down 12.8% at the end of the reported quarter primarily due to strong demand for its products post the easing of the coronavirus-led restrictions.



Long-term debt was $314.3 million at the fiscal fourth-quarter end compared with $334.3 million at fiscal 2020 end.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $422.7 million for fiscal 2021 compared with $105.6 million as of fiscal 2020 end. As of Jan 30, 2021, it had total liquidity of $438.4 million (cash of $125.8 million plus $312.6 million in borrowings available under the ABL facility).

2021 Highlights

Net revenues for fiscal 2021 were $1,737.1 million compared with $1,365.0 million in fiscal 2020, up 27.3%.



In fiscal 2021, gross margin moved up 620 bps to 34.6% from 28.4% in fiscal 2020.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 104.4% to $358.4 million from $175.3 million in fiscal 2020.



Adjusted earnings per share for fiscal 2021 were $2.68 compared with 57 cents per share reported in fiscal 2020.

Zacks Rank

At Home, which shares space with RH RH, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. FBHS and Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM in the Zacks Retail - Home Furnishings industry, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.



After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%.



You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS): Get Free Report



RH (RH): Free Stock Analysis Report



WilliamsSonoma, Inc. (WSM): Free Stock Analysis Report



At Home Group Inc. (HOME): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.