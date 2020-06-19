At Home (HOME) Posts Wider-Than-Expected Q1 Loss, Stock Down

At Home Group Inc. HOME reported lackluster results in first-quarter fiscal 2021, wherein both the top and bottom lines missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declined from the year-ago period. Shares of the company also fell more than 2% in the after-hours trading session, post the earnings release.



Lee Bird, its chairman and chief executive officer, said “Early results are strong across all markets with initial sales in reopened stores up solid double-digits during their reopening period quarter-to-date. As the low-price leader in our category with a focus on expanding our omnichannel presence, I am confident that At Home is well positioned for both the near and long-term to take additional share of the large and fragmented home furnishings market.”



Given unprecedented and continued uncertainty owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, At Home has not provided its second-quarter and fiscal 2021 guidance.



The company’s adjusted loss per share of 61 cents was wider than the consensus estimate of a loss of 39 cents. In the year-ago quarter, it registered adjusted earnings of 3 cents per share.



Net sales of $189.8 million lagged the consensus mark of $194.7 million by 2.5%. Also, the reported figure was down 38% from $306.3 million in the prior-year quarter owing to temporary store closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by a net increase in the number of stores.



Comparable-store sales or comps declined 46.5%. The metric declined 0.8% in the prior-year period.



Operating Highlights



Gross margin of 8.6% decreased 2020 basis points (bps) from the year-ago figure of 28.8%. The downside was primarily due to deleverage on occupancy costs and depreciation as a result of lower sales.



Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses — as a percentage of net sales — increased 1020 bps year over year to 35%.



Adjusted operating margin contracted a significant 3100 bps to a negative 27.6% from the prior-year level owing to the above-mentioned headwinds. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $14.6 million against $33.8 million a year ago.



Store Update



At fiscal first quarter-end, the company had 218 stores in 39 states. Out of these, 27 net new stores were opened in the past year, up 14.1% year over year.



Financials



As of Apr 25, 2020, At Home reported cash and cash equivalents of $43.6 million compared with $12.1 million at fiscal 2020-end and $15.3 million at the end of fiscal first-quarter 2020. Long-term debt came in at $334.2 million at the end of the fiscal first quarter compared with $336.3 million at fiscal 2020-end.



Net cash used in operating activities was $55.2 million in the first three months of fiscal 2021 compared with $1.2 million in the corresponding period of fiscal 2020.



As of Jun 16, 2020, it had total liquidity of more than $200 million.



At Home — which shares space with RH RH, Tempur Sealy International, Inc TPX and The Lovesac Company LOVE in the Zacks Retail - Home Furnishings industry — currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



