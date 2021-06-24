At Home (HOME) Boosts Store Count, Opens 2 Outlets in June

At Home Group Inc. HOME continued its expansion spree with the opening of two new stores in June, thereby boosting the company’s footprint. These stores are located at 8320 Delta Shores Circle S, Sacramento, CA; and 8585 Yosemite St, Denver, CO.



With the inclusion of these two stores, the company’s store count is now 228 in 40 states, as of June 2021. The leading home décor brand offers its shoppers a huge range of products with the most updated trend and seasonal variance.

Store Opening & Expansion Plans

At Home focuses on expanding opportunities in both existing and new markets in the United States. Its store opening strategy bodes well for the company’s top-line performance. It believes that it has the potential to expand its store count to at least 600 stores in the United States. Notably, new stores in existing markets have increased its brand presence in recent times, thereby increasing total market share of the company.



At Home opened net eight stores since the first quarter of fiscal 2021, up 3.7% year over year. It now expects to open 15 stores in fiscal 2022. Moreover, for fiscal 2023, it intends to register net unit growth of 10%.



Alongside, the company’s go-to-market strategy that includes the annual launch of two to three brand collaborations covering its key brand lifestyle is encouraging. The company keeps on collaborating with various brands to offer exclusive products that will provide uniqueness across various departments at highly accessible price points. In fiscal 2021, these collaborations included partnerships with Grace Mitchell and FAO Schwarz.

Share Performance

At Home’s shares have surged 137.9% so far this year compared with the Zacks Retail - Home Furnishings industry’s 42.9% rally. Also, the company’s earnings estimates for fiscal 2022 have moved up 10.4% over the past 30 days, depicting analysts' optimism over its bottom-line growth potential. The company is benefiting from robust demand and the successful execution of the company’s At Home 2.0 strategies, including EDLP+ campaigns and category reinventions.

