At Exchange, Join the Finance Community to Support These Non-Profits

On February 5, the financial community will come together at Exchange in Miami Beach, Florida to share ideas, think outside of the box, and empower and educate the financial advisor. It will also be an opportunity to give back to the community through the support of one of three non-profits.

Conference participants can contribute more than just donations -- they can give their time, as well. Each day of the conference will spotlight one of three different nationally recognized non-profit organizations. Attendees will have the chance to roll up their sleeves and support a good cause!



“The greatest danger to our future is apathy.” --Jane Goodall

Clean Up the Beach With the Surfrider Foundation



After a sunrise yoga session, the Surfrider Foundation will kick things off with a unique event dedicated to cleaning up the beach. This nonprofit centers its work on the protection and enjoyment of the world’s oceans, waves, and beaches, for all people, through its powerful activist network.

The beach clean-up program starts at 7:00 AM sharp and ends promptly at 8:00. It is brought to you by the following sponsors: Visual Capitalist, Roundhill Investments, and VettaFi.

"I'm thrilled to spend time with clients, see old friends and colleagues, form new partnerships and friendships -- there's not another event like Exchange. And the solutions go beyond financial services... I'm also fired up to get my hands in the sand and join in the Surfrider Beach clean-up!" --Cole Feinberg, BondBloxx



Fight Breast Cancer With the Susan G. Komen Foundation

Tuesday morning’s More Than PINK Walk is sponsored by the Susan G Komen Foundation, whose storied history of addressing breast cancer on multiple fronts, including research, community health, global outreach, and public policy initiatives, has made it a leader in the struggle against a disease that impacts far too many people.

"I cannot wait to see financial advisors from across the country engaging, connecting, and sharing best practices. And on Tuesday I cannot wait to engage with all Exchange attendees during the More Than PINK Walk with the Komen Foundation." --Sarah Alexander, chief engagement officer, VettaFi

The More Than PINK Walk begins at 7:00 AM sharp and ends at 8:00 AM. It is sponsored by the following organizations: Visual Capitalist, Simplify, and VettaFi.

Mentor the Next Generation With Junior Achievement



On the final day of the conference, the Miami chapter of Junior Achievement, whose mission is inspiring and preparing young people to succeed in the global economy, will host a morning of mentorship and networking at the Fontainebleau Hotel.

"Over my career, I’ve had countless opportunities to learn from seasoned veterans in our industry, many lessons that I have carried with me in everything I do. One benefit of getting older and gaining experience is the ability to pay it forward to our future leaders. This is why I am so excited for the mentoring event with Junior Achievement at Exchange in Miami." --Michael Durso, CFA®, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners "I am excited about Exchange because it will be such a wonderful learning experience with some of the brightest minds in the world coming together on a variety of topics. There will also be a focus on passing knowledge onto our younger generations with the Junior Achievement program — which is amazing!" --Kyla Scanlon, Bread "Each year the ETF industry migrates to South Florida convening to discuss hot topics and meet with clients, partners, and friends across the industry. Exchange is a unique conference gathering, driven by a purpose beyond financial services as evidenced by its partnership with Junior Achievement -- touching young people via education and pressing economic empowerment for their success. I am excited to partner with Junior Achievement during the conference." --Reggie Browne, GTS

The Junior Achievement event begins at 8:30 AM at the Fontainebleau and is made possible by the following sponsors: Morgan Stanley, Visual Capitalist, and VettaFi. Space will be limited for volunteers, but everyone can donate.

Join the SelFEE Challenge -- And Give More



Though participants attending Exchange can participate in these programs in person, each of these three non-profits can benefit greatly from generous financial support, as well.

For those of you going to Exchange -- and there's still time to register! -- there’s one more way you can help. Take a selfie (aka a "selFEE") with me at the event, and post it to LinkedIn with both of the following hashtags: #ExchangeMiami and #SelFEEchallenge. If you tag me in the post, I will personally donate another $10 to Surfrider, Komen, and Junior Achievement.

To learn more about the event and register, please visit the Exchange website.

