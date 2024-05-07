At End of Q1 2024, Assets Invested in Global ETFs Industry Surged Ahead of Global Hedge Fund Industry By Staggering $8.4 Trillion

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reports as of end of Q1 2024, the assets invested in the global ETFs industry have surged ahead of the global hedge fund industry by a staggering US$8.40 trillion. During Q1 2024 the global hedge fund industry gathered net inflows of $16.57 billion while the global ETFs industry gathered net inflows of $397.61 billion. (HFR is the source of hedge fund data. All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)



Highlights

At the end of Q1 2024, the assets invested in the global ETFs industry has surged ahead of the global hedge fund industry by a staggering US$8.40 trillion.

At the end of Q1 the Global ETFs industry had $12.71 trillion invested in 12,127 products while the global hedge fund industry had $4.30 trillion invested in 8,188 hedge funds.

During Q1 2024 the global hedge fund industry gathered net inflows of $16.57 billion while the global ETFs industry gathered net inflows of $397.61 billion.

Growth in assets invested in the global ETFs industry and global hedge fund industry at end of Q1 2024

Source: HFR and ETFGI data sourced from ETFs sponsors, exchanges, regulatory filings, Bloomberg, publicly available sources and data generated in-house.

Assets invested in the global ETFs industry first surpassed those invested in the hedge fund industry at the end of Q2 2015, as ETFGI had forecasted. Growth in assets invested in the global ETFs industry has outpaced growth in the global hedge fund industry since the financial crisis in 2008.

At the end of Q1 the Global ETFs industry had 12,127 products, with 24,302 listings, assets of US$12.71 trillion, from 741 providers listed on 80 exchanges in 63 countries while the global hedge fund industry had 8,188 funds with US$4.30 trillion.

