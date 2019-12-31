At Bitcoin Magazine, Views Expressed Can Be Your Own

Bitcoin Magazine is proud to be the longest running source for Bitcoin information; but we couldn’t do it without contributions from the Bitcoin community itself.

This past year alone, more than 30 knowledgeable and passionate Bitcoin enthusiasts of different backgrounds and areas of expertise have published opinion pieces with Bitcoin Magazine. Our readers have benefited from their insightful articles on a wide variety of topics.

Below is a list of op eds from 2019 — check out the ones you might have missed or reread a few favorites. Perhaps you’ll be inspired to write one of your own. Bitcoin Magazine strives to reflect the viewpoints of the Bitcoin community as a whole and welcomes contributions from our diverse readership.

Brekkie Von Bitcoin: Op Ed: Pitching Bitcoin During the Holidays

Alexandre Lourimi: Op Ed: Tendencies and Opportunities of Bitcoin Taxation in the EU

Andrew Mount: Op Ed: U.S. Cryptocurrency Regulation Faces Uncertainty in 2020

Flex Yang: Op Ed: Waiting for Bitcoin Spring and the Next Bull Market

Robin Singh: Op Ed: IRS Doesn’t Get Cryptocurrencies: Here’s Why

Yehuda Lindell: Op Ed: Quantum Computing, Crypto Agility and Future Readiness

Ruaridh O'Donnell: Op Ed: Bringing DeFi to Bitcoin Opens Up New Frontiers

Sasha Hodder: Op Ed: The IRS Is Checking Up on Crypto Businesses. Is Yours Ready for Its Title 31 Exam?

Michael Folkson: Op Ed: Want to Learn About Bitcoin? Try Contributing a Transcript

Phil Chen: Op Ed: Bitcoin Is the Key to Ethical AI

Maciej Cepnik: Op Ed: HODLing Bitcoin? Cold Storage Is Worth the Extra Effort

Joshua Scigala: Op Ed: Equity Funding Is Still a Good Old-Fashioned Way to Raise Capital

Alex Gladstein: Op Ed: In China, It’s Blockchain and Tyranny vs Bitcoin and Freedom

Alex Mashinsky: Op Ed: In the Battle Between Libra and a Digital Dollar, Bitcoin Will Win

José Niño: Op Ed: Why Argentina Needs Bitcoin

Kyle Torpey: Op Ed: Stablecoins Report Illustrates That G7 Leaders Don’t Understand Bitcoin

Alon Muroch: Op Ed: How to Understand Taxable Events for Cryptocurrency

Giacomo Zucco: Discovering Bitcoin: A Brief Overview From Cavemen to the Lightning Network (series of 7 articles)

Mati Greenspan: Op Ed: Wall St. May Support Bitcoin Adoption, But Markets of Unrest Are Key

Bryan Jacoutot: Op Ed: Bitcoin Compensation Compliance: Navigating Murky Waters

Peter C. Earle: Op Ed: Bitcoin and the Dawn of the Negative Interest Rate Era

Michael Soussan and Jeremy Nau: Op Ed: The Bitcoin Lightning Network Adds a New Set of Accounting Challenges

David Kemmerer: Op Ed: Are You Paying Taxes on Your 2019 Bitcoin Gains?

Nozomi Hayase: Op Ed: Bitcoin, Native Currency of the Internet, Restores the Law of Nature

Cole Walton: Op Ed: Why Bitcoin Is Still the Most Valuable Cryptocurrency

Eric Jansen: Op Ed: How to Hedge Your Digital Asset Portfolio Using Bitcoin Futures

Marco Streng: Op Ed: Why We Shouldn’t Worry About Crypto Mining Energy Consumption

Steven Weru: Op Ed: Bitcoin in Africa, What Needs to Be Done to Encourage Adoption?

Taylor Pearson: Op Ed: How Fiat Could Fall and Bitcoin Could Soar

John Carvalho: Op Ed: Lightning Network Consensus Is a Marketplace and That’s Okay!

Ajeet Khurana: Op Ed: 3 Reasons Why Crypto Has an Exchange Problem

Andrei Poliakov: Op Ed: We Just Launched the First Cryptocurrency-to-Tax Payment Partnership

Jameson Lopp: Op Ed: How Many Wrongs Make a Wright?

Michael Ou: Op Ed: Hanging Money Launderers Out to Dry: The Role of KYC/AML in Blockchain

Paul Puey: Op Ed: Defining Decentralization: How Ambiguity Continues to Divide Crypto

Paul Walsh: Op Ed: Why It’s Unsafe to Store Private Crypto Keys in the Cloud

Jimmy Song: Op Ed: Bitcoin Mining Attacks Are Overblown

Got something to say? Share your views by submitting a pitch to Bitcoin Magazine here.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.