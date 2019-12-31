At Bitcoin Magazine, Views Expressed Can Be Your Own
Bitcoin Magazine is proud to be the longest running source for Bitcoin information; but we couldn’t do it without contributions from the Bitcoin community itself.
This past year alone, more than 30 knowledgeable and passionate Bitcoin enthusiasts of different backgrounds and areas of expertise have published opinion pieces with Bitcoin Magazine. Our readers have benefited from their insightful articles on a wide variety of topics.
Below is a list of op eds from 2019 — check out the ones you might have missed or reread a few favorites. Perhaps you’ll be inspired to write one of your own. Bitcoin Magazine strives to reflect the viewpoints of the Bitcoin community as a whole and welcomes contributions from our diverse readership.
Brekkie Von Bitcoin: Op Ed: Pitching Bitcoin During the Holidays
Alexandre Lourimi: Op Ed: Tendencies and Opportunities of Bitcoin Taxation in the EU
Andrew Mount: Op Ed: U.S. Cryptocurrency Regulation Faces Uncertainty in 2020
Flex Yang: Op Ed: Waiting for Bitcoin Spring and the Next Bull Market
Robin Singh: Op Ed: IRS Doesn’t Get Cryptocurrencies: Here’s Why
Yehuda Lindell: Op Ed: Quantum Computing, Crypto Agility and Future Readiness
Ruaridh O'Donnell: Op Ed: Bringing DeFi to Bitcoin Opens Up New Frontiers
Sasha Hodder: Op Ed: The IRS Is Checking Up on Crypto Businesses. Is Yours Ready for Its Title 31 Exam?
- Op Ed: The Latest on FINRA and SEC Security Token and Custody Rules
- Op Ed: A Summary of NYAG vs. Bitfinex/Tether
- Op Ed: Should You File a Foreign Bank Account Report for Bitcoin Holdings?
Michael Folkson: Op Ed: Want to Learn About Bitcoin? Try Contributing a Transcript
- Op Ed: Want to Learn How to Contribute to Bitcoin? Try a ‘Good First Issue’
- Op Ed: Want to Learn About Bitcoin? Try the Bitcoin Core PR Review Club
- Op Ed: Want to Learn About Bitcoin? Try a Local Socratic Seminar
Phil Chen: Op Ed: Bitcoin Is the Key to Ethical AI
Maciej Cepnik: Op Ed: HODLing Bitcoin? Cold Storage Is Worth the Extra Effort
Joshua Scigala: Op Ed: Equity Funding Is Still a Good Old-Fashioned Way to Raise Capital
Alex Gladstein: Op Ed: In China, It’s Blockchain and Tyranny vs Bitcoin and Freedom
Alex Mashinsky: Op Ed: In the Battle Between Libra and a Digital Dollar, Bitcoin Will Win
José Niño: Op Ed: Why Argentina Needs Bitcoin
Kyle Torpey: Op Ed: Stablecoins Report Illustrates That G7 Leaders Don’t Understand Bitcoin
- Op Ed: Is the Age of Bitcoin-Powered Discounts Finally Upon Us?
- Op Ed: How Layer 2 Protocols Can Improve Bitcoin for Remittances
- Op Ed: Debunking Bitcoin Myths: ‘We Need Blockchain, Not Bitcoin’
- Op Ed: Debunking Bitcoin Myths: “It’s Not Secure”
- Op Ed: This Might Be Facebook’s Real Plan for Libra
- Op Ed: Debunking Bitcoin Myths: ‘It’s a Ponzi Scheme’
- Op Ed: Debunking Bitcoin Myths: The ‘Intrinsic Value’ Fallacy
- Debunking Bitcoin Myths: “It’s Only for Criminals”
- Op Ed: Bitcoin Is Turning Left vs. Right Into Big Data vs. Privacy
- Op Ed: Why Bitcoin’s “Toxic” Maximalism Makes Sense
- Op Ed: With Bitcoin, Anarchy Is the Point, Not the Problem
Alon Muroch: Op Ed: How to Understand Taxable Events for Cryptocurrency
Giacomo Zucco: Discovering Bitcoin: A Brief Overview From Cavemen to the Lightning Network (series of 7 articles)
Mati Greenspan: Op Ed: Wall St. May Support Bitcoin Adoption, But Markets of Unrest Are Key
Bryan Jacoutot: Op Ed: Bitcoin Compensation Compliance: Navigating Murky Waters
Peter C. Earle: Op Ed: Bitcoin and the Dawn of the Negative Interest Rate Era
Michael Soussan and Jeremy Nau: Op Ed: The Bitcoin Lightning Network Adds a New Set of Accounting Challenges
David Kemmerer: Op Ed: Are You Paying Taxes on Your 2019 Bitcoin Gains?
- Op Ed: Three Things to Watch for in Upcoming IRS Cryptocurrency Tax Guidelines
- Op Ed: Answering 10 Common Questions About Cryptocurrency and Taxes
Nozomi Hayase: Op Ed: Bitcoin, Native Currency of the Internet, Restores the Law of Nature
Cole Walton: Op Ed: Why Bitcoin Is Still the Most Valuable Cryptocurrency
Eric Jansen: Op Ed: How to Hedge Your Digital Asset Portfolio Using Bitcoin Futures
Marco Streng: Op Ed: Why We Shouldn’t Worry About Crypto Mining Energy Consumption
Steven Weru: Op Ed: Bitcoin in Africa, What Needs to Be Done to Encourage Adoption?
Taylor Pearson: Op Ed: How Fiat Could Fall and Bitcoin Could Soar
John Carvalho: Op Ed: Lightning Network Consensus Is a Marketplace and That’s Okay!
Ajeet Khurana: Op Ed: 3 Reasons Why Crypto Has an Exchange Problem
Andrei Poliakov: Op Ed: We Just Launched the First Cryptocurrency-to-Tax Payment Partnership
Jameson Lopp: Op Ed: How Many Wrongs Make a Wright?
Michael Ou: Op Ed: Hanging Money Launderers Out to Dry: The Role of KYC/AML in Blockchain
Paul Puey: Op Ed: Defining Decentralization: How Ambiguity Continues to Divide Crypto
Paul Walsh: Op Ed: Why It’s Unsafe to Store Private Crypto Keys in the Cloud
Jimmy Song: Op Ed: Bitcoin Mining Attacks Are Overblown
Got something to say? Share your views by submitting a pitch to Bitcoin Magazine here.
