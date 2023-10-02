News & Insights

At Allianz, CEO stays but CFO goes

October 02, 2023 — 02:08 am EDT

Written by Tom Sims for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The supervisory board of Allianz ALVG.DE has extended the contract of Chief Executive Officer Oliver Baete, but the company appointed a new finance chief to replace the current one who is leaving for another job, Allianz said on Monday.

It had been uncertain whether Baete would stay on. Allianz is recovering from a U.S. fund scandal that resulted in a $6 billion settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

