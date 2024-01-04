News & Insights

At 4.1%, French inflation rises as expected in December

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

January 04, 2024 — 02:45 am EST

Written by Gaëlle Sheehan and Clément Martinot for Reuters ->

PARIS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - French December consumer prices rose in line with expectations, preliminary data from the national statistics body showed on Thursday, due to the increase in energy and services prices over the year.

The preliminary figures from INSEE showed EU-harmonised yearly inflation stood at 4.1%, up from 3.9% in November.

A Reuters poll had predicted a 4.1% figure.

Food prices slowed down to 7.1% year-on-year in December, compared to a 7.7% increase in November, while the rise of energy and services prices accelerated respectively to 5.6% and 3.1%, after a respective 3.1% and 2.8% increase the month before.

