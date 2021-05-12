At $72, Is Charles Schwab Stock Still Attractive?

[Updated 05/10/2021] Charles Schwab Update

Having gained around 150% since the March 23 lows of last year, at the current price near $72 per share, we believe Charles Schwab’s stock (NYSE: SCHW) is trading above its near-term potential. Charles Schwab, the largest brokerage firm in the U.S., has seen its stock increase from $29 to $72 off the March 2020 bottom compared to the S&P 500 which gained almost 90%. The stock is leading the broader markets by a considerable margin and has gained 35% YTD. The brokerage giant has posted better than expected results in the last two quarters, mainly driven by a significant jump in client assets and brokerage accounts. This was partially driven by SCHW’s inorganic growth efforts – the merger of TD Ameritrade etc., which translated into a big boost to total client assets and new brokerage clients. Further, the company reported record organic growth in new clients and daily trading activity over the last two quarters. This has boosted investor confidence in SCHW’s stock.

Charles Schwab reported total net revenues of $4.7 billion in the first quarter of FY2021 – 80% more than the year-ago period, mainly driven by a 22% growth in net interest income coupled with a 547% jump in trading revenues on a year-on-year basis. The company added 3.2 million new brokerage accounts in the quarter – significantly higher than the total new account growth in the full year 2020 (excluding the effect of merger and acquisition activity). This led to a 6% increase in total client assets from $6.69 trillion at the end of December 2020 to $7.07 trillion at the end of the first quarter. Further, SCHW witnessed a large increase in daily average trades to 8.4 million, which was 45% more than the fourth-quarter 2020 figure (highest in the year). On the flip side, the interest rate headwinds continued to hurt SCHW’s net interest income in the quarter, eroding some of the positive impact of the asset growth.

Due to the unusually high trading activity levels in the market over the last two quarters, which also resulted in millions of new retail investors opening brokerage accounts, SCHW’s daily average trade figures are through the roof. This has also translated into record asset inflows, benefiting the asset management revenues and net interest income. However, the higher trading activity is likely to normalize over the subsequent quarters with the expected recovery in the economic conditions. This will likely harm both the client-asset inflows and daily average trading volumes. Additionally, the interest rates are unlikely to see an immediate recovery to the pre-Covid-19 levels, hurting SCHW’s net interest income. Overall, we expect Charles Schwab’s revenues to remain around $18.2 billion in FY2021. Additionally, Charles Schwab’s P/E multiple changed from just below 17x in 2018 to close to 25x in 2020. While the company’s P/E is around 34x now, there is a downside risk when the current P/E is compared to levels seen in the past years – P/E multiple of around 25x at the end of 2020. Our dashboard “What Factors Drove 75% Change In Charles Schwab Stock Between 2018-End And Now?” provides the key numbers behind our thinking.

[Updated 03/16/2021] At $66, Charles Schwab Stock Is A Bit Expensive

After more than a 130% rally since the March 23 lows of last year, at the current price of $66 per share, we believe Charles Schwab Stock (NYSE: SCHW) is trading above its near-term potential. Charles Schwab, the largest brokerage firm in the U.S. (after the TD Ameritrade acquisition), has seen its stock rally from $29 to $66 off the March 2020 bottom compared to the S&P which moved around 75% – the stock is leading the broader markets by a huge margin and has gained 96% over the last twelve months. The retail investing giant has outperformed the consensus estimates for both revenues and earnings in its recently released fourth-quarter results – the first earnings after the TD Ameritrade merger. It was mainly driven by higher trading activity and the addition of 15.8 million new clients, which led to a 13% growth in net interest income coupled with a 6x jump in trading revenues. This has boosted investor confidence in SCHW’s stock.

Charles Schwab’s stock has surpassed the level it was at before the drop in February 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak becoming a pandemic. While the merger with TD Ameritrade has benefited its valuation, the current level seems a bit expensive. As, in reality, higher trading activity will likely normalize with the recovery in the economy.

While the company’s total revenues rose around 15% from $10.1 billion in 2018 to about $11.7 billion in 2020, it translated into a 9% decrease in the net income figure. The difference in growth numbers is mainly due to a jump in operating expenses as a % of revenues from 55% in 2018 to 63.2% in 2020.

The company has seen steady growth in revenue over 2018-2020, and its P/E multiple has increased. We believe the stock is overpriced and is likely to see some downside after the recent growth and the potential weakness from a recession-driven by the Covid outbreak. Our dashboard What Factors Drove 60% Change In Charles Schwab Stock Between 2018-End And Now? has the underlying numbers.

Charles Schwab’s P/E multiple has changed from just below 17x in FY 2018 to around 25x in FY 2020. While the company’s P/E is close to 31x now, there is a downside when the current P/E is compared to levels seen in the past years – P/E multiple of around 25x at the end of 2020.

So Where Is The Stock Headed?

Charles Schwab completed the acquisition of TD Ameritrade at the start of October 2020, creating a company with approximately $6 trillion in client assets across 28 million brokerage accounts. The figures further improved to $6.69 trillion in client assets and 29.6 million brokerage accounts by the end of 2020 – up by 66% and 140% respectively on a year-on-year basis. Although SCHW reported positive growth in the full year 2020 revenues, it was the fourth-quarter results that made all the difference. The company’s net interest income, which constitutes more than 50% of the total revenues, improved in the fourth quarter. However, it was due to the growth in interest-earning assets driven by higher client-asset inflows and TD Ameritrade acquisition, partially offset by a drop in net interest margin due to interest rate headwinds. Additionally, growth in its fourth-quarter trading revenues was mainly due to the recent acquisition and higher trading activity in the market due to the impact of the Covid-19 crisis. That said, the higher client activity levels in the market are likely to normalize with the recovery in the economy, negatively impacting both client-asset inflows and trading volumes. Further, the investment yields are still below the pre-Covid-19 levels and recovery is likely to take some time. While Charles Schwab revenues are expected to grow in FY2021, both the above factors will likely hurt its growth rate. Overall, we believe the Charles Schwab stock can see some negative movement in the short term.

The actual recovery and its timing hinge on the broader containment of the coronavirus spread. Our dashboard Trends In U.S. Covid-19 Cases provides an overview of how the pandemic has been spreading in the U.S. and contrasts with trends in Brazil and Russia. Following the Fed stimulus — which set a floor on fear — the market has been willing to “look through” the current weak period and take a longer-term view. With investors focusing their attention on 2021 results, the valuations become important in finding value. Though market sentiment can be fickle, and evidence of an uptick in new cases could spook investors once again.

Think Bitcoin could disrupt the banking industry? Looking for upside from Bitcoin adoption without buying into the cryptocurrency itself? Check out our theme on Cryptocurrency Stocks.

See all Trefis Price Estimates and Download Trefis Data here

What’s behind Trefis? See How It’s Powering New Collaboration and What-Ifs For CFOs and Finance Teams | Product, R&D, and Marketing Teams

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.