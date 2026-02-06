ASYS Stock Plunges 27% After Q1 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates

Amtech Systems ASYS shares plunged 27% during Thursday’s extended trading session after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

Amtech Systems reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings per share (EPS) of 3 cents. The company had reported EPS of 6 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the fiscal first quarter was pegged at 7 cents per share.

Amtech Systems’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, while missing twice, the average negative surprise being 37.2%.

ASYS reported net revenues of $18.97 million, down 22.2% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.14%.

Amtech Systems, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Amtech Systems, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Amtech Systems, Inc. Quote

Amtech Systems’ Q1 in Detail

Segment-wise, Amtech Systems’ Thermal Processing Solutions sales were $13.98 million, which contributed 73.7% to its top line, reflecting a decrease of 25.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Amtech Systems’ Semiconductor Fabrication Solutions revenues came at $4.99 million (26.3% of the top line), down 12.4% from the prior-year quarter.

ASYS’ non-GAAP gross margin was 45%, which expanded 700 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.44 million, down from the year-ago quarter’s $1.92 million.

ASYS’ Balance Sheet Details

As of Dec. 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalent balances were $22.08 million, up from $17.90 million as of Sept. 30, 2025.

ASYS Initiates Guidance for Q2 FY26

For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, ASYS expects revenues between $19 million and $21 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASYS’ second-quarter fiscal 2026 is pegged at $19.5 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 25.2%.

ASYS expects adjusted EBITDA margins to stay in the high single digits.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at earnings of 9 cents per share. In the year-ago quarter, the company had reported a loss of 16 cents per share.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, ASYS flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Amphenol APH, Broadcom AVGO and BILL Holdings, Inc. BILL are some other top-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. Amphenol, Broadcom and BILL Holdings sport a Zacks Rank #1 each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Amphenol’s earnings for 2026 has been revised downwards by 7 cents to $4.32 per share over the past seven days and suggests a year-over-year increase of 29.3%. Amphenol shares have jumped 16.8% in the past six months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Broadcom’s projected fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $14.06 per share, up from the prior estimate of $13.91 per share over the past 30 days, calling for a year-over-year surge of 37.6%. Broadcom shares have returned 0.2% in the past six months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BILL Holdings’ fiscal 2026 earnings has remained unchanged at $2.22 per share over the past 60 days, suggesting year-over-year growth of 0.5%. BILL Holdings shares have declined 2% in the past six months.

