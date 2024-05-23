Asymchem Laboratories Enhances Shareholder Meetings with Digital Access

Asymchem Laboratories (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6821) has released an update.

Asymchem Laboratories (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. has announced that for its 2023 Annual General Meeting and the 2024 Third H Shares Class Meeting, shareholders will be able to attend, participate, and vote through an online platform, enhancing interaction and voting efficiency. The platform is accessible via internet-connected devices and allows participants to submit questions and vote during the meetings. Detailed login and participation instructions will be provided to both registered and non-registered shareholders ahead of the scheduled meetings.

