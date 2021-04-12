ASX vs. SYNA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Electronics - Semiconductors stocks have likely encountered both ASE Technology Hldg (ASX) and Synaptics (SYNA). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

ASE Technology Hldg has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Synaptics has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that ASX likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than SYNA has recently. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

ASX currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.47, while SYNA has a forward P/E of 17.79. We also note that ASX has a PEG ratio of 0.90. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. SYNA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.78.

Another notable valuation metric for ASX is its P/B ratio of 2.21. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, SYNA has a P/B of 5.28.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to ASX's Value grade of A and SYNA's Value grade of C.

ASX is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that ASX is likely the superior value option right now.

Zacks Investment Research

