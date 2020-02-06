ASX vs. PI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in stocks from the Electronics - Semiconductors sector have probably already heard of ASE Technology Hldg (ASX) and Impinj (PI). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Currently, ASE Technology Hldg has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Impinj has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that ASX's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

ASX currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.89, while PI has a forward P/E of 628.57. We also note that ASX has a PEG ratio of 5.26. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. PI currently has a PEG ratio of 31.43.

Another notable valuation metric for ASX is its P/B ratio of 1.54. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, PI has a P/B of 7.12.

These metrics, and several others, help ASX earn a Value grade of A, while PI has been given a Value grade of F.

ASX sticks out from PI in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that ASX is the better option right now.

