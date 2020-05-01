ASX vs. CEVA: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors with an interest in Electronics - Semiconductors stocks have likely encountered both ASE Technology Hldg (ASX) and Ceva (CEVA). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Currently, ASE Technology Hldg has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Ceva has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that ASX's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

ASX currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.76, while CEVA has a forward P/E of 78.87. We also note that ASX has a PEG ratio of 0.44. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. CEVA currently has a PEG ratio of 3.94.

Another notable valuation metric for ASX is its P/B ratio of 1.32. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, CEVA has a P/B of 2.75.

These metrics, and several others, help ASX earn a Value grade of A, while CEVA has been given a Value grade of F.

ASX is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that ASX is likely the superior value option right now.

