ASX or SYNA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Electronics - Semiconductors sector have probably already heard of ASE Technology Hldg (ASX) and Synaptics (SYNA). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Both ASE Technology Hldg and Synaptics have a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that both of these companies have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

ASX currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.22, while SYNA has a forward P/E of 15.43. We also note that ASX has a PEG ratio of 0.82. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. SYNA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.54.

Another notable valuation metric for ASX is its P/B ratio of 2.03. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, SYNA has a P/B of 4.74.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to ASX's Value grade of A and SYNA's Value grade of C.

Both ASX and SYNA are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that ASX is the superior value option right now.

