ASX Oil and Gas Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Oil and natural gas stocks on the ASX could benefit from the commodities' price movements, as experts are calling for continued price volatility in the global oil and gas market in 2024.

According to the Australia Institute for Petroleum, crude oil is purchased using US dollars, making it important to track oil's price movements in the currency. This also means investors should keep an eye on the exchange rate for USD to Australian dollars.

Concerns over worldwide oil demand growth and rising global inventories pushed Brent crude oil prices down to a low of US$73.50 per barrel in December 2023.

In the first half of 2024, oil prices were riding an uptrend spurred on by rising tensions in the Middle East amid tightening supplies. Peaking at a high of US$91.70 in early April, demand side challenges once again weighed down crude oil prices to US$77 per barrel in early June. Although the price of oil made another run up over the US$87 level in early July, those gains were quickly erased as global economic uncertainties continue to grow.

By September 10, Brent crude prices were down to a low of US$69 per barrel as markets anticipated the US Federal Reserve to begin cutting interest rates.

As of October 2, oil prices are hovering around the US$70 mark. “(R)ising US crude stockpiles pointed to a well-supplied market despite escalating tensions in the Middle East,” Trading Economics reported. “Additionally, OPEC+ maintained its plan to gradually boost production, suggesting no immediate threat to global oil availability.”

Natural gas prices experienced a sharp decline lasting six months from November 2023 due to a shift in mature markets, such as the Asia Pacific region, Europe and North America, which are experiencing reductions in gas demand as they sought alternatives like renewables and pursued improved energy efficiency.

In mid-2024, natural gas prices surged to US$3.12 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) based on increased demand to power air conditioning during above normal temperatures, before pulling back in the third quarter to below US$2 per MMBtu. Heading into the fourth quarter, natural gas prices are once again flirting with the US$3 level as of October 2, up nearly 25 percent since the start of the year.

Looking further out, the US Energy Information Association sees Brent crude oil spot prices averaging US$82 per barrel in Q4 2024 and US$84 per barrel in 2025, and Henry Hub natural gas prices rising to US$3.10 per MMBtu in 2025.

For investors looking to enter the oil and gas sector, what's the best way to get exposure on the ASX? The biggest ASX oil and gas companies by market cap are one place to start. Data for the list below was obtained on October 2, 2024, using TradingView’s stock screener. All market cap and share price data was accurate at that time.

​1. Woodside Energy Group (ASX:WDS)

Market cap: AU$47.66 billion

Share price: AU$25.91

As the biggest ASX-listed oil and gas stock by market cap, Woodside Energy Group leads the country in natural gas production and is considered a pioneer in Australia’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry.

In June 2022, Woodside Petroleum merged with BHP's (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) oil and gas business to form Woodside Energy Group. The new company's natural gas production accounts for 5 percent of global LNG supply.

The company reported in June that it achieved first production at the Sangomar project in Senegal, the country's first offshore oil project. Its stand-alone floating production storage and offloading facility has a nameplate capacity of 100,000 barrels per day. Woodside will continue ramping up production throughout the year.

With its expanded portfolio, Woodside achieved a net profit after tax of US$1.9 billion and a free cash flow of US$740 million for the first half of 2024.

2. Santos (ASX:STO)

Market cap: AU$22.68 billion

Share price: AU$7.17

Australian energy company Santos is the country’s second biggest oil and gas producer. The ASX-listed firm supplies its products to markets located across Australia and Asia.

In February 2022, Santos partnered with SK E&S and others on carbon capture and storage projects in Australia.

“Just as Australia has been a reliable energy producer for Asian economies for more than half a century, there is an enormous opportunity for Australia to be at the forefront of helping them decarbonise using our natural competitive advantage in carbon storage resources and knowhow,” said Santos CEO and Managing Director Kevin Gallagher last November.

In May, the company secured a binding 10 year LNG supply and purchase agreement with Japan's Hokkaido Gas Co. (TSE:9534) for approximately 400,000 tonnes of LNG per year starting in 2027. In its report for H1 2024, Santos highlighted free cashflow of US$1.07 billion and sales revenue of US$2.71 billion.

3. Viva Energy Group (ASX:VEA)

Market cap: AU$4.64 billion

Share price: AU$2.96

Viva Energy Group owns the Geelong oil refinery and distributes Shell (NYSE:SHEL,LSE:SHEL) fuels throughout Australia. The firm oversees a vast network of over 1,300 Shell and Liberty service stations nationwide.

In its H1 2024 operating update, Viva Energy, highlighted that its commercial and industrial segment delivered a record half year in sales volumes, up by 9 percent over the same period last year. The company attributed the growth to strong demand from the aviation, resources and agriculture sectors along with new business secured last year, including the Australian Defence Force.

4. Beach Energy (ASX:BPT)

Market cap: AU$2.71 billion

Share price: AU$1.245

Oil and gas exploration and production company Beach Energy has a diverse portfolio, with onshore and offshore oil and gas production in five basins across Australia and New Zealand.

Last year, the company made gas discoveries at both Tarantula Deep 1 and Trigg Northwest 1 as part of its ongoing Perth Basin gas exploration campaign.

In its 2024 full-year fiscal report, Beach Energy posted AU$1.8 billion in sales revenue, up 9 percent year-over-year. This was despite production decreasing by 7 percent for the same period to 18.2 million barrels of oil, which was attributed mainly to lower customer gas nominations.

Looking ahead, the company is targeting early calendar year 2025 for first gas production at its Waitsia gas plant, which is currently under construction.

5. Karoon Energy (ASX:KAR)

Market cap: AU$1.21 billion

Share price: AU$1.64

Karoon Energy is focused on continued company growth through a broad pipeline of exploration and development projects in Brazil, including its producing Baúna and Piracaba oil fields.

In December 2023, Karoon completed its acquisition of interests in the US Gulf of Mexico from LLOG, including a 30 percent working interest in the Who Dat and Dome Patrol oil and gas fields and associated infrastructure, as well as a nearly 16 percent working interest in the Abilene field and varying interests in adjacent exploration acreage.

In its H1 2024 report, Karoon outlined production of 5.08 million barrels a day, down 7 percent over the previous half-year, as well as sales revenue of US$409.4 million. In early September, the company announced it had begun drilling at its Who Dat South exploration well.

FAQs for oil and gas investing

What is crude oil?

Crude oil is a mixture of hydrocarbons in liquid form that is found in natural underground reservoirs in the Earth's crust. This petroleum liquid is refined to produce a variety of energy and industrial products, including asphalt, diesel and jet fuels, gasoline, heating oils, lubricants and propane.

Does Australia have oil?

Geoscience Australia states that Australia hosts about 0.3 percent of global oil reserves.

“Most of Australia's known remaining oil resources are condensate and liquefied petroleum gas associated with giant offshore gas fields in the Browse, Carnarvon and Bonaparte basins,” according to the government agency.

Where does Australia get its oil?

In addition to producing it domestically, Australia receives oil imports from Singapore, South Korea, China, Malaysia and India, because Australia’s domestic oil production does not cover its oil consumption.

Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

