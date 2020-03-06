ASX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (Symbol: ASX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.68, changing hands as low as $4.61 per share. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASX's low point in its 52 week range is $3.56 per share, with $5.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.66.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.