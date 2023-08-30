ASX Ltd - ADR (ASXFY) Price Target Decreased by 6.75% to 39.94

The average one-year price target for ASX Ltd - ADR (OTC:ASXFY) has been revised to 39.94 / share. This is an decrease of 6.75% from the prior estimate of 42.83 dated August 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 34.64 to a high of 43.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.21% from the latest reported closing price of 36.91 / share.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Rhumbline Advisers holds 1K shares.
Comerica Bank holds 0K shares.
