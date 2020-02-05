ASX-listed Universal Coal says TerraCom's buyout offer undervalues miner

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Coal miner Universal Coal Plc said on Thursday that an announced buyout offer from peer TerraCom Ltd would "significantly undervalue" it. TerraCom on Monday offered to buy the remaining shares of the UK-based Universal Coal that it does not already own, in a deal that valued the Australia-listed company at about A$175 million ($118 million). Universal Coal said TerraCom has not yet made a formal offer. ($1 = 1.4821 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru) ((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 61822683)) Keywords: UNIVERSAL COAL M&A/TERRACOM (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.