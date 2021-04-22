ASX-listed Oil Search's quarterly revenue rises 16%

US Markets
Australia-listed Oil Search on Friday posted a 16% rise in first-quarter revenue from the prior three months, boosted by firmer realised prices for oil as COVID-19 vaccine rollouts helped improve demand for the commodity.

April 23 (Reuters) - Australia-listed Oil Search OSH.AX on Friday posted a 16% rise in first-quarter revenue from the prior three months, boosted by firmer realised prices for oil as COVID-19 vaccine rollouts helped improve demand for the commodity.

The Papua New Guinea-focused firm's operating revenue for the quarter ended March 31 rose to $301.5 million from $259.5 million in the previous quarter, beating RBC Capital's estimate of $281.1 million.

Total production for the quarter fell 6.8% from a year ago to 6.86 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), narrowly missing the RBC estimate of 7.1 mmboe.

