ASX-listed Oil Search posts 8% fall in full-year profit

Contributors
Rashmi Ashok Reuters
Nikhil Subba Reuters
Published

Australia-listed Oil Search Ltd on Tuesday reported a 8% fall in annual profit and missed estimates, as the Papua New Guinea-focused company bagged lower prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) and oil during the year.

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Australia-listed Oil Search Ltd OSH.AX on Tuesday reported a 8% fall in annual profit and missed estimates, as the Papua New Guinea-focused company bagged lower prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) and oil during the year.

The company's net profit for the year ended Dec. 31 fell to $312.4 million, from $341.2 million a year earlier. An IBES consensus estimate from Refinitiv had expected a profit of $339 million.

Oil Search declared a final dividend of 4.5 cents per share, down from 8.5 cents it paid in 2018.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More