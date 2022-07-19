ASX-listed lithium miner Allkem posts higher revenue on booming commodity prices

ASX-listed Allkem Ltd said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter revenue rose 43.4% sequentially on the back of soaring lithium prices even as output from its Western Australia operations dropped from the previous quarter.

The Buenos Aires, Argentina-headquartered miner posted revenue of $337 million for the three months ended June 30, up from $235 million in the previous quarter. Its Mt Cattlin operations produced 24,845 dry metric tonnes (DMT) of spodumene concentrate, down 48.8% sequentially.

