ASX-listed lithium miner Allkem posts higher revenue on booming commodity prices

July 20 - ASX-listed Allkem Ltd AKE.AX said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter revenue rose 43.4% sequentially on the back of soaring lithium prices even as output from its Western Australia operations dropped from the previous quarter.

The Buenos Aires, Argentina-headquartered miner posted revenue of $337 million for the three months ended June 30, up from $235 million in the previous quarter. Its Mt Cattlin operations produced 24,845 dry metric tonnes (DMT) of spodumene concentrate, down 48.8% sequentially.

