ASX-listed lithium miner Allkem first-quarter revenue falls nearly 12%

Oct 21 (Reuters) - ASX-listed Allkem Ltd AKE.AX said on Friday its first-quarter revenue fell 11.6% sequentially due to lower output from its Mt Cattlin operations, offsetting benefits from soaring lithium prices on the back of strong global demand for battery metals.

The Buenos Aires, Argentina-headquartered lithium miner's revenue was $298 million for the three months ended September 30, compared with $337 million in the June quarter.

