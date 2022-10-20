ASX-listed lithium miner Allkem first-quarter revenue falls nearly 12%

Adds dropped word "miner" in headline

Oct 21 (Reuters) - ASX-listed Allkem Ltd AKE.AX said on Friday its first-quarter revenue fell 11.6% sequentially due to lower output from its Mt Cattlin operations, offsetting benefits from soaring lithium prices on the back of strong global demand for battery metals.

The Buenos Aires, Argentina-headquartered lithium miner's revenue was $298 million for the three months ended September 30, compared with $337 million in the June quarter.

