ASX-listed James Hardie Industries posts record Q2 profit on robust prices

Nov 8 (Reuters) - James Hardie Industries JHX.AX, the world's largest fibre cement maker, reported a record second-quarter profit on Wednesday, as higher selling prices and lower costs offset a decline in volumes across its key segments.

The company also said it would buy back shares worth $250 million, which is expected to complete in a year from now.

The Dublin-based firm reported adjusted net income of $178.9 million in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with $175.8 million a year earlier.

That is largely in line with LSEG estimates of $179.8 million and the company's own forecast range of $170 million to $190 million.

James Hardie projected adjusted net income for the third quarter to be in the range of $165 million to $185 million.

