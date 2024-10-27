ASX Limited Outlines Strategic Focus at AGM

ASX Limited (AU:ASX) has released an update.

ASX Limited’s Annual General Meeting highlighted the company’s focus on implementing its New Era strategy, advancing the CHESS Replacement project, and aligning executive remuneration with long-term shareholder returns. The Board is also actively engaging with stakeholders and refreshing its composition to support these goals.

