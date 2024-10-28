ASX Limited Faces Shareholder Pushback on Pay Report

ASX Limited (AU:ASX) has released an update.

ASX Limited’s recent Annual General Meeting saw a significant number of shareholders opposing the 2024 remuneration report, resulting in a ‘first strike’ under Australian corporate law. Despite this, key resolutions, including the election of two directors, were passed with substantial support. These developments highlight the ongoing shareholder scrutiny over executive compensation at ASX Limited.

