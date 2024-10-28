News & Insights

Stocks
ASXFF

ASX Limited Faces Shareholder Pushback on Pay Report

October 28, 2024 — 12:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ASX Limited (AU:ASX) has released an update.

ASX Limited’s recent Annual General Meeting saw a significant number of shareholders opposing the 2024 remuneration report, resulting in a ‘first strike’ under Australian corporate law. Despite this, key resolutions, including the election of two directors, were passed with substantial support. These developments highlight the ongoing shareholder scrutiny over executive compensation at ASX Limited.

For further insights into AU:ASX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ASXFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.