ASX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (Symbol: ASX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.01, changing hands as high as $8.15 per share. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASX's low point in its 52 week range is $6.38 per share, with $9.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.11.

