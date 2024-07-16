ASX Copper Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Copper saw sinking prices toward the end of 2023, but things began to shift in early 2024 as treatment charges at Chinese refiners dropped to single digit lows causing some to cut production.

This led to increased momentum in the price of copper as refined product supply became increasingly tight for consumers of the base metal. In April, the price broke the US$10,000 per metric ton and set new all time highs on both the London Metals Exchange and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Copper has since retreated and has been trading in the US$9,500 to US$9,800 mark in June and July. Despite recent pullbacks, copper prices are still up significantly year-to-date and markets are expected to see supply deficits over the next several years as demand from energy transition sectors continue to grow.

Australian investors wanting to benefit from surging copper prices don’t need to look any further than the ASX, which hosts some of the largest copper companies in the world. Learn about the five biggest copper companies on the ASX by market cap below. All market cap and share price information was obtained on July 15, 2024, using TradingView's stock screener.

1. BHP (ASX:BHP)

Market cap: AU$220.04 billion; share price: AU$43.67

BHP is a global copper producer with operating copper mines in Australia, Chile and Peru, as well as the Resolution copper project in the US. In addition to its copper operations, BHP is a significant producer of a variety of resources including iron ore, nickel, metallurgical coal, potash and uranium.

The company’s Australian copper mine is the massive Olympic Dam operation in South Australia, which also produces gold and uranium as by-products. In 2023, BHP acquired South Australia-based OZ Minerals, which owned the Prominent Hill and Carrapateena copper mines, strengthening BHP's Australian copper portfolio.

In Chile, the company operates the 57.5 percent owned Escondida mine — the world’s largest copper producer — and the wholly owned Pampa Norte operations. BHP also owns 33.75 percent of the Antamina copper-zinc mine in Peru, although it is not the operator.



This past April, BHP made a US$39 billion bid for rival Anglo American (LSE:AAL,OTCQX:AAUKF), which would have created the largest mining company in the world. Due to the complexities of the deal, BHP proposed spinning out Anglo American’s South African properties into a separate company.

However, Anglo said the terms of the proposal significantly undervalued the company and the bid was officially rejected on May 29. Although this doesn’t necessarily mark the end of BHP’s acquisition attempts, the company will need to wait until November before it can launch a subsequent takeover bid.

Buy now ,

2. Capstone Copper (ASX:CSC)

Market cap: AU$8.51 billion; share price: AU$11.53

Newly listed on the ASX in February 2024, Capstone Copper is a mining company with a portfolio of assets located in the US, Mexico and Chile. The company is also listed on the TSX.

Capstone's 100 percent owned Pinto Valley copper mine in Arizona, US, is fully permitted until 2039 and is expected to produce 58,000 to 64,000 tonnes of copper in 2024. Capstone acquired Pinto Valley from BHP in 2013, and the mine has produced more than 4 billion pounds of copper since it began operating in 1972.

It also is the sole owner of the Cozamin copper and silver mine in Zecatacas, Mexico, which boasts a 1,000 tonne per day throughput and is projected to generate 22,000 to 24,000 tonnes of copper in 2024, as well as the Mantos Blancos copper mine in Antofagasta, Chile, which underwent an expansion in 2021 to extend its mine life significantly.

The company also owns a 70 percent stake in the Mantoverde mine in the Atacama region of Chile, with the remaining 30 percent owned by Mitsubishi Materials (OTC Pink:MIMTF,TSE:5711). The mine is currently in the process of ramping up to commercial production, and Capstone announced on June 25 that it produced its first saleable copper concentrate. Capstone expects to achieve nameplate operating rates during Q3 of 2024.



Buy now ,

3. Sandfire Resources (ASX:SFR)

Market cap: AU$4.13 billion; share price: AU$9.21



Sandfire Resources is a copper mining and developing company with a global portfolio of assets. Sandfire's DeGrussa copper-gold operations in Western Australia were depleted in 2022 and entered care and maintenance in 2023, with the company now working to rehabilitate the site.

Sandfire's primary production now comes from its the MATSA copper, lead and zinc mine in the province of Huelva, Spain. The site boasts a processing capacity of 4.7 million tonnes per annum, and in the March quarter produced 115,099 tonnes of copper concentrate.

Sandfire also owns the Motheo operations in the Kalahari Copper Belt in Botswana. The asset consists of multiple open pits and is currently in the advanced stages of ramping up to production from its A4 open pit and mill. In the March quarter, Motheo produced 36,597 tonnes of copper concentrate and achieved a mill rate of 1.18 million tonnes of ore.

In addition to its producing assets, Sandfire also has been working to advance its Black Butte project in Montana, US. Work on the project stalled in 2021 after a district court revoked a Department of Environmental Quality mining permit for the site. The company subsequently filed a claim against the Department, and on February 26 of this year, it announced the decision was overturned by the Montana Supreme Court and permits for the site were reinstated.

Sandfire is working to improve Black Butte's economics as it works towards a final investment decision. The most recent update from the project came on April 30, when the company released an exploration update that highlighted high-grade copper intercepts of 7.4 percent copper over 9.54 metres, including an intersection of 10.7 percent over 6.26 metres.

Buy now ,

4. Metals Acquisition (ASX:MAC)

Market cap: AU$1.6 billion; share price: AU$21.20

Another newcomer to this list of biggest copper companies, Metals Acquisition is focused on acquisitions in the metals and mining industry for assets that are critical to the energy transition.

The company dual listed on the ASX through an oversubscribed initial public offering that closed in February. The AU$325 million in funds raised by the IPO were the highest for a mining company on the ASX since July 2021, according to its press release.

As for its operations, Metals Acquisition's first acquisition came in June 2023, when it purchased the CSA copper mine in New South Wales from Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF). The mine is one of the oldest operating copper mines in Australia with production dating back more than 150 years, and it is one of the deepest at 1.9 kilometres.

In the company’s March quarter update, it said that it had significantly extended the life of the CSA mine from 6 to 11 years. Metals Acquisition also released production guidance for the next three years indicating a steady increase from 38,000 to 43,000 tonnes of copper in 2024, 43,000 to 48,000 tonnes in 2025 and 48,000 to 53,000 tonnes in 2026.

Buy now ,

5. Develop Global (ASX:DVP)

Market cap: AU$547.07 million; share price: AU$2.10

Unlike the other companies on this list, Develop Global is not yet a producer of copper; instead, it is developing its three copper projects in Australia with the goal of supplying the clean energy transition.

Develop is working towards a potential mine restart for its past-producing Woodlawn zinc-copper project in New South Wales, which closed in 1998. In August 2023, the company reported the discovery of significant high-grade mineralisation, saying it will be incorporated into an updated resource estimate slated for release in the first quarter of 2024. The updated mineral resource estimate will inform the final mine plan.

Its two other projects are located near Port Hedland, Western Australia. The first is its Sulphur Springs project, a near-term volcanogenic massive sulphide project that contains copper, zinc and silver across its Sulphur Springs and Kangaroo Caves deposits.

Its final project is the past-producing Whim Creek copper-zinc project, which Develop owns through a 20/80 joint venture with Anax Metals (ASX:ANX). The site hosts refurbished heap infrastructure for mineral processing.

On May 30, 2024, the two companies provided an update on a scoping study investigating processing ore from Sulphur Springs using heap leaching at the nearby Whim Creek project. In the announcement they said tests had demonstrated excellent leaching abilities with high grade transitional and oxide copper recoveries between 80 and 95 percent along with high grade zinc recoveries between 95 and 99 percent.

Buy now ,

FAQs for ASX copper stocks

How much is copper worth?

The copper price is tracked in two ways: COMEX copper and London Metal Exchange (LME) copper. The COMEX and LME are both options and futures metal exchanges, with the former being headquartered in New York and the latter in London. COMEX copper is priced by the pound, while LME copper is priced per tonne.

In 2022, copper saw historically high prices. In Q1 and most of Q2, copper prices on the COMEX ranged between US$4.10 and US$4.89 ⁠— an all-time high. For the same time period on the LME, copper moved between US$9,000 and US$10,730.

What are the uses of copper?

Copper is used in many industries, from construction to electronics to medical equipment. In fact, in 2021, 32 percent of copper globally was used in equipment manufacturing and 28 percent in building construction.

Two other growing sectors for copper are the burgeoning electric vehicle and green energy industries. Electric vehicles require a significant amount of the red metal per vehicle.

How to invest in copper on the ASX?

Investors have access to a wide variety of Australian copper companies on the ASX, from copper miners to copper explorers. This means that investors can choose what kind of company matches their risk appetite and portfolio.

When looking for a copper company to invest in, be sure to do your due diligence and learn about the company, its team, its finances and the geology of its projects. Once you’ve selected a company or companies to invest in, you can buy copper stocks using trading apps with access to ASX stocks, as well as with the help of stock brokers.

Click here to learn which ASX-listed copper stocks have gained the most year-to-date.

Is there a copper ETF on the ASX?

In November 2022, the ASX welcomed its first copper ETF: the Global X Copper Miners ETF (ASX:WIRE). It is designed to track the performance of companies that have, or are expected to have, significant exposure to the copper industry.

This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2018.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.