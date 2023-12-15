ASX (ASXFF) Price Target Increased by 5.09% to 40.28

The average one-year price target for ASX (OTC:ASXFF) has been revised to 40.28 / share. This is an increase of 5.09% from the prior estimate of 38.32 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 35.82 to a high of 45.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.99% from the latest reported closing price of 37.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 223 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASX. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 3.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASXFF is 0.14%, a decrease of 7.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.25% to 15,437K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,586K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,553K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASXFF by 11.67% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,555K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,533K shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASXFF by 7.90% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,050K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,035K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASXFF by 9.79% over the last quarter.

FSKLX - Fidelity SAI International Low Volatility Index Fund holds 1,040K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 936K shares, representing an increase of 9.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASXFF by 7.00% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 619K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 610K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASXFF by 9.36% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.