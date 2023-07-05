ASX (ASX:ASX) Price Target Decreased by 8.93% to 64.57

The average one-year price target for ASX (ASX:ASX) has been revised to 64.57 / share. This is an decrease of 8.93% from the prior estimate of 70.90 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 58.58 to a high of 69.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.40% from the latest reported closing price of 62.45 / share.

ASX Maintains 3.77% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.77%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 243 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASX. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 5.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASX is 0.15%, a decrease of 7.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.48% to 15,465K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,553K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,555K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASX by 6.94% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,486K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,475K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASX by 11.48% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,035K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,028K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASX by 8.48% over the last quarter.

FSKLX - Fidelity SAI International Low Volatility Index Fund holds 936K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,008K shares, representing a decrease of 7.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASX by 16.33% over the last quarter.

INFL - Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF holds 701K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 788K shares, representing a decrease of 12.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASX by 7.92% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.