Asutralia's QBE Insurance posts bigger-than-forecast annual loss on virus costs hit

Feb 19 (Reuters) - QBE Insurance QBE.AX on Friday posted a bigger annual loss than it forecast two months ago, reflecting the impact from higher COVID-19-related provisions and catastrophe claims.

The Sydney-based insurer incurred an adjusted net loss of $863 million for the year ended Dec. 31, larger than the $780 million it forecast in December. The company posted an adjusted profit of $733 million last year.

